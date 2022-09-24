Drizzly and cool weekend

Sunshine returns for the workweek
A few showers possible today and tomorrow
A few showers possible today and tomorrow(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Light showers this weekend
  • A bit more sunshine on Sunday
  • Cooler temperatures next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After light rain pushed through the region last night, some drizzly and misty conditions are sticking around this morning. Clouds will hold through the rest of the day today and though conditions will generally get drier, a few sprinkles are possible through the rest of Saturday.

We’ll see more scattered showers enter the region on the backside of this weather-maker as it begins to move its way out tonight. Rain may linger through part of Sunday morning. Skies will slowly be clearing through the day tomorrow, with strong winds out of the northwest gusting towards 30 mph at times. A few final showers are possible for our eastern counties Sunday evening.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

More sunshine is in store through the upcoming workweek, though it won’t help our temperatures very much. Highs will remain in the low 60s and upper 50s most of the week. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 30s one or two nights, so we’ll have to watch the potential for frost.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

Football Forecast
Dreary Weekend Ahead
Scattered showers move in overnight
Rain moves in later today
Fall Starts
Fall Starts With A Chill
Overnight lows nearing the 30s tonight!
Fall weather could be here to stay