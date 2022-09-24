Drizzly and cool weekend

Key Takeaways

Light showers this weekend

A bit more sunshine on Sunday

Cooler temperatures next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After light rain pushed through the region last night, some drizzly and misty conditions are sticking around this morning. Clouds will hold through the rest of the day today and though conditions will generally get drier, a few sprinkles are possible through the rest of Saturday.

We’ll see more scattered showers enter the region on the backside of this weather-maker as it begins to move its way out tonight. Rain may linger through part of Sunday morning. Skies will slowly be clearing through the day tomorrow, with strong winds out of the northwest gusting towards 30 mph at times. A few final showers are possible for our eastern counties Sunday evening.

More sunshine is in store through the upcoming workweek, though it won’t help our temperatures very much. Highs will remain in the low 60s and upper 50s most of the week. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 30s one or two nights, so we’ll have to watch the potential for frost.

