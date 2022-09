MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In week 6 of Friday Football Blitz, Blackhawk/Warren is facing off against River Ridge.

Blackhawk/Warren loses to River Ridge 26-50.

Last week’s Game of the Week saw Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West face off for the first time.

Friday Football Blitz

Leah Doherty live in the studio

Josko live at Marshall

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.