Green Lake hosting annual Harvest of Bargains

In addition to the large display of items at the event locations, an 'Overstock Tent Sale' will...
In addition to the large display of items at the event locations, an ‘Overstock Tent Sale’ will be set up at the downtown location.(Thrasher Opera House)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Lake’s Harvest of Bargains sale is happening this weekend at the Thrasher Opera House.

The Thrasher Opera House is hosting the bargain event Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Items differ at each location. The following are items that could be found at each location:

  • Thrasher Opera House in downtown Green Lake: home décor, dish sets, cooking and food service items, glassware, purses, jewelry, vintage items, children’s furniture, stuffed animals, puzzles and games and seasonal items
  • Shoreline Boat Center at 540 Commercial Ave. in Building #4: furniture, framed artwork, Christmas décor, pillows, afghans, comforters, garden art, vintage tools, outdoor furniture, lamps, sporting goods, bikes, office furniture and accessories, vintage typewriters and sewing machines

In addition to the large display of items at the event locations, an ‘Overstock Tent Sale’ will be set up at the downtown location.

All proceeds from the Harvest of Bargains event will benefit the historic Thrasher Opera House.

