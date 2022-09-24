High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam

Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana has reportedly done something that no other student has done before.

WNDU reports that Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam.

While some of the questions were multiple choice on the advanced placement test, Zhang said he never had to guess. But he did change one answer while double-checking his work.

“It was pretty surprising. I wasn’t really expecting anything, but obviously, I wanted to do well. I prepared a lot but never thought about getting a perfect score. That was a nice surprise,” he said.

According to Penn High School, Zhang accomplished the maximum score on each portion of the exam, scoring 108 out of 108 and becoming the first to not miss any problems on the exam.

Zhang said his parents are math teachers at the university level. His mom is at Indiana University South Bend, while his dad is at the University of Notre Dame.

