Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

