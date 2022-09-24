MPD investigates crash, shots fired incident

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed car with bullet holes.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer heard a crash and then gunshots while in the area of North Stoughton Rd. and Milwaukee St.

Outside of the McDonald’s on Milwaukee St., officers found a crashed vehicle that was hit by gunfire. Officers say they did not see any signs of injuries on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department, or submit a tip through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

Detail view of an NFL football held in the snapping position by Tennessee Titans offensive...
Friday night blitz rundown
- clipped version blitz
- clipped version blitz
Ukraine Flag
Four Ukrainian families embrace their culture in Stoughton
Four Ukrainian families tell the story of their journey to Stoughton.
- clipped version