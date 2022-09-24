MPD investigates crash, shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed car with bullet holes.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday, an officer heard a crash and then gunshots while in the area of North Stoughton Rd. and Milwaukee St.

Outside of the McDonald’s on Milwaukee St., officers found a crashed vehicle that was hit by gunfire. Officers say they did not see any signs of injuries on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department, or submit a tip through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

