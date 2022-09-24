Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, is heading to UW-Madison in October to share his space travel stories.

“An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly: The Sky Is Not The Limit” will include a 90-minute-talk and Q&A session with Kelly on his space travel experience. The event is part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series.

Kelly completed four space flights, one of which lasted 340 days. Kelly’s journey was documented in an Emmy Award-winning PBS special.

The former astronaut is also a New York Times best-selling author.

“The best part was the challenge of doing something incredibly complicated and risky, working hard at it and being successful,” Kelly said in an interview with Harvard Business Review. “You’ve got to put a lot in, and you need the help of many, many people on the ground and in space to do it. So there’s a lot of teamwork, a lot of collaboration.”

The talk and Q&A session will be on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in Shannon Hall at Memorial Union. Admission is free and open to the public. Live captioning will be provided during the event.

