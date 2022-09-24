Wisconsin BBB gives tips to donors supporting Hurricane Fiona relief efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Caribbean Islands are experiencing floods, power outages, home displacements and a lack of access to basic necessities as a result of Hurricane Fiona, many charitable organizations are providing emergency relief and assistance.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance is promoting the following tips to prevent donors giving to illegitimate organizations:

Look for appeal clarity: The BBB says charities should be upfront and clear about the causes they are advocating for. A previous report shows that only 24% of donors believe disaster relief appeals are “clear.”

Give to experienced groups: Donate to organizations that provide quick and effective assistance. The BBB warns against donations to newly formed organizations in that wake of a disaster.

See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence: If a charity has strong operations in affected areas, the BBB says they will be more likely to provide timely help.

Understand crowdfunding: The BBB emphasizes that it is best to give to someone you personally know and trust.

Give money rather than goods: Donating money quickly allows charities to quickly channel resources to impacted areas, according to the BBB.

Rely on expert opinion: The BBB recommends that charities meet all 20 The BBB recommends that charities meet all 20 standards for charity accountability.

Be cautious about 100 percent claims: Be wary of charities claiming that 100 percent of donations assist victims. The BBB notes that charities typically have administrative and fundraising expenses.

