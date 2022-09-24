Wisconsin BBB gives tips to donors supporting Hurricane Fiona relief efforts

As the Caribbean Islands are experiencing floods, power outages, home displacements and a lack...
As the Caribbean Islands are experiencing floods, power outages, home displacements and a lack of access to basic necessities as a result of Hurricane Fiona, many charitable organizations are providing emergency relief and assistance.(WAFB)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Caribbean Islands are experiencing floods, power outages, home displacements and a lack of access to basic necessities as a result of Hurricane Fiona, many charitable organizations are providing emergency relief and assistance.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance is promoting the following tips to prevent donors giving to illegitimate organizations:

  • Look for appeal clarity: The BBB says charities should be upfront and clear about the causes they are advocating for. A previous report shows that only 24% of donors believe disaster relief appeals are “clear.”
  • Give to experienced groups: Donate to organizations that provide quick and effective assistance. The BBB warns against donations to newly formed organizations in that wake of a disaster.
  • See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence: If a charity has strong operations in affected areas, the BBB says they will be more likely to provide timely help.
  • Understand crowdfunding: The BBB emphasizes that it is best to give to someone you personally know and trust.
  • Give money rather than goods: Donating money quickly allows charities to quickly channel resources to impacted areas, according to the BBB.
  • Rely on expert opinion: The BBB recommends that charities meet all 20 standards for charity accountability.
  • Be cautious about 100 percent claims: Be wary of charities claiming that 100 percent of donations assist victims. The BBB notes that charities typically have administrative and fundraising expenses.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

Latest News

Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School
Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School
Interact with historical displays during Lafayette County’s ‘Night at the Museum’
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
DNR cautions hunters handling wild birds due to avian flu threat