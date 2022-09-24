Wisconsin Elections Commission warns of Congressional District 2 ballot error

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission informed local clerks on Friday that voters in Congressional District 2 (CD2) received incorrect November General Election ballots.

Under Wisconsin law, independent candidates can include a statement of principle along with their name on the ballot instead of the “independent” label. An administrative error by state level election officials caused the misprint in CD2 ballots, as county clerks did not receive all required information.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate mistake and any impact it may have,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “However, voters should know that the candidates on the ballot all remain the same, and the mistake will not prevent any votes from being counted in the CD2 contest, including those that have already been voted via absentee ballot.”

The only solution to this error, according to the WEC, is for local clerks to notify prior, current and future voters within the district about the mistake. Reprinting hundreds of thousands of ballots would be financially and physically impossible.

The notice will clarify that there was a mistake on the original ballot and will show what the ballot should have looked like. Voters who have already received an absentee ballot by mail will receive the notice as a letter while voters who have not yet received their absentee ballot will receive the notice within their instruction packet, the WEC says.

Despite the mistake, the WEC notes that CD2 ballots will not be changed.

“In the rush of preparing for the November General Election, we made an unintentional error that we need to notify voters about,” Wolfe said. “We sincerely regret the error and will work closely with local election officials to address it and keep voters informed. We also plan to review our own protocols to prevent such a mistake.”

