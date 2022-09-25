2,000+ community members participate in ‘Badger Challenge,’ raise money for UW Carbone Cancer Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members walked, ran and rode their bikes Sunday to raise awareness and funds for cancer during the ‘Badger Challenge.’

The fundraising event, hosted by the the University of Wisconsin-Madison Carbone Cancer Center, powers cancer research and treatment at the center.

Participants could choose from a number of routes, including a half marathon run and 100-mile bike race.

Cancer survivor Paul Nelson said he was inspired to join the challenge while he was getting treatment at the center last year.

“I was going to get radiation treatment every day and there was a Badger Challenge banner hanging there every day and it just got drilled into my brain that I gotta be a part of it,” Nelson said. “I looked it up and I realized that was my purpose; it was my school; it was my cause, and I really ran after it.”

Nelson said even after months of radiation and chemotherapy he was able to attend last year’s Badger Challenge, and he hopes to attend more challenges in the future.

“This is just a showing of support,” Nelson said. “This is a disease that not one person on this earth isn’t touched by and I think everyone gathers here in support of that cause. And one day we’ll be able to stand here and say we cured cancer.”

