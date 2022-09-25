Badgers down 31-7 at halftime against Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a long first half for Wisconsin against No. 3 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes got right to work scoring in six plays on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead.

It was from the start Wisconsin wanted. After giving up a touchdown on Ohio State’s opening drive, Badger quarterback Graham Mertz threw an interception that the Buckeyes would cash in on two plays later. C.J. Stroud hit Cade Stover for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Ohio State.

Cade Stover entered the night with 0 career TDs.



He has ✌️ tonight, and the first quarter isn't even over.@cstov8 x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/U2HGY6w6yl — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 25, 2022

Wisconsin’s defense was unable to contain the Buckeyes in the first half, giving up a touchdown in each of Ohio State’s first four drives.

With 8:31 left to go before the half, Graham Mertz found the endzone with a quarterback sneak to get the Badgers their first points of the night.

Just before the half C.J. Stroud was picked off for the first time this season by Wisconsin’s John Torchio. Then it was more bad news for the Badgers offense when tight end Clay Cundiff went down in a lot of pain and grabbed his left leg. Cundiff missed UW’s final five games of the 2021 season after he dislocated his right ankle, broke his fibula and tore his deltoid ligament.

Man you hate to see that for Clay Cundiff, carted off the field after going down and grabbing his left leg — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) September 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.