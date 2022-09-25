Badgers down 31-7 at halftime against Ohio State

Wisconsin facing No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington StateSaturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a long first half for Wisconsin against No. 3 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes got right to work scoring in six plays on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead.

It was from the start Wisconsin wanted. After giving up a touchdown on Ohio State’s opening drive, Badger quarterback Graham Mertz threw an interception that the Buckeyes would cash in on two plays later. C.J. Stroud hit Cade Stover for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 Ohio State.

Wisconsin’s defense was unable to contain the Buckeyes in the first half, giving up a touchdown in each of Ohio State’s first four drives.

With 8:31 left to go before the half, Graham Mertz found the endzone with a quarterback sneak to get the Badgers their first points of the night.

Just before the half C.J. Stroud was picked off for the first time this season by Wisconsin’s John Torchio. Then it was more bad news for the Badgers offense when tight end Clay Cundiff went down in a lot of pain and grabbed his left leg. Cundiff missed UW’s final five games of the 2021 season after he dislocated his right ankle, broke his fibula and tore his deltoid ligament.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

Athletes may have a favorite pair of socks they wear every game, or a song they listen to...
Pregame rituals at Gus’s Diner
Wisconsin's John Torchio (15) celebrates his interception and touchdown return during the first...
No. 3 Ohio St out to extend streak vs Badgers in B10 opener
Maema Njongmeta and his parents Leo and Lynda at a Wisconsin football game.
Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Allen’s 3 TDs spark Wisconsin in 66-7 rout of New Mexico St.