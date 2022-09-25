Brighter end to the weekend

Few showers will stick around
Isolated showers, especially east, today
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Isolated showers today
  • Skies clearing by the afternoon
  • Chilly temperatures to start the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to some dreary conditions once again this morning, but things will start to turn around later in the day! Isolated areas of showers and drizzle will remain through the morning, but the clouds will begin to thin out in the afternoon. A few isolated showers (maybe a rumble of thunder) are still possible near the Dells and in our eastern counties this evening, one final push from this system as it exits the region.

Skies will be clear through most of Monday with a few clouds here and there, but temperatures will be cool thanks to strong northwesterly winds. Winds will gust towards 30 mph, and that will keep high temperatures in the upper 50s for most of southern Wisconsin. We’ll get even cooler the following days!

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

With cool air in place and skies remaining clear, overnight temperatures will likely drop to the mid-30s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, presenting the threat of our first frost of the season! If you still have plants outside that you’d like to hang on to a little longer, you’ll want to cover them up or bring the pots inside.

Sky conditions will remain sunny over the next week, and we will see a slight warming trend as we near the next weekend.

Fall Starts With A Chill