Commercial building fire in Town of Burke results in $100,000 in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the Town of Burke Saturday afternoon that resulted in $100,000 in damages.

When fire crews arrived at the fire in the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive, they found black smoke coming from the front of the building and fire at the back of the building.

The fire was controlled within nine minutes of fire crews’ arrival and overhaul was completed within 30 minutes.

After the fire was controlled, several birds that had been confined in cages were found dead after succumbing to the smoke.

Initial damage reports to the structure estimate about $75,000 and another $25,000 in damages for contents of the building. No people were injured as a result of the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Sun Prairie EMS, the Madison Fire Department and others.

The investigation for this fire incident is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.