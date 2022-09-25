Hundreds rally with Pro-Life Wisconsin at the Capitol

The issue of abortion continues to get statewide attention with hundreds showing up for "March for Life Wisconsin."
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of people showed up for March for Life Wisconsin at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

As the issue of abortion continues to get statewide attention, anti-abortion supporters met for their annual event for the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Organizers with Pro-Life Wisconsin invited speakers and rallied with supporters around the Capitol. They said they wanted to keep shedding light on the state’s pro-life movement.

“We’re not protesting. We’re honoring. We’re honoring women and we’re honoring life and the right to carry a baby,” rally attendee Kristine Anderson said. “I’m here because I want to discuss with people and talk with people from the other side.”

Last week, Governor Tony Evers called for a special session of the legislature to create a path for Wisconsinites to repeal the state’s abortion ban.

“It’s important to listen to women and think of other people. It’s not about your perspective and your background. So many people have so many situations you have no idea about,” pro-abortion supporter Maya Bidwell said.

Bidwell said she attended Saturday’s rally to be able to speak with the anti-abortion supporters.

“I just wanted to see what they had to say. I asked what their stance is,” Bidwell said.

Pro-Life Wisconsin said next year, the group is planning a rally on June 24 to mark the day Roe v. Wade was struck down.

“I think the U.S. would benefit if both sides sit down and talk with one another. There’s much work to be done for the good of women, children and the country,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Badgers down 31-7 at halftime against Ohio State
Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo...
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’
Hikers walked and ran around the Madison area Saturday to raise awareness of veteran suicide.
Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide