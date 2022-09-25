More cool temperatures ahead

Key Takeaways

Isolated showers/storms this evening

More sunshine through the workweek

Frost is possible Tuesday & Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More waves of energy have been moving through our atmosphere today, sparking up a few showers and even a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. The last bit of rain will be moving out tonight, and our skies will continue to clear.

Winds will remain on the breezy side the next few days, bringing in cooler air out of the northwest. That will keep our high temperatures at least 10 degrees below average for the next three days: highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 50s. We will enjoy some sunshine so it will be a bright, crisp first week of fall.

Keep a close eye on overnight lows if you have any plants outside! It looks like we could see our first frost of the season Tuesday night as low temperatures dip into the mid-30s. More frost will be possible Wednesday night as well.

Temperatures will try to climb back towards seasonal average later in the workweek.

