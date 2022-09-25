More cool temperatures ahead

First frost of the season possible this week
Temperatures at least 10 degrees below average the next few days
Temperatures at least 10 degrees below average the next few days(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Isolated showers/storms this evening
  • More sunshine through the workweek
  • Frost is possible Tuesday & Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More waves of energy have been moving through our atmosphere today, sparking up a few showers and even a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. The last bit of rain will be moving out tonight, and our skies will continue to clear.

Winds will remain on the breezy side the next few days, bringing in cooler air out of the northwest. That will keep our high temperatures at least 10 degrees below average for the next three days: highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 50s. We will enjoy some sunshine so it will be a bright, crisp first week of fall.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Keep a close eye on overnight lows if you have any plants outside! It looks like we could see our first frost of the season Tuesday night as low temperatures dip into the mid-30s. More frost will be possible Wednesday night as well.

Temperatures will try to climb back towards seasonal average later in the workweek.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

Isolated showers, especially east, today
Brighter end to the weekend
A few showers possible today and tomorrow
Drizzly and cool weekend
Football Forecast
Dreary Weekend Ahead
Scattered showers move in overnight
Rain moves in later today