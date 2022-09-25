Packers lead Bucs 14-3 at halftime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-3 at halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Packers offense was firing from all cylinders to start off the game. Aaron Rodgers was 12/13 for two touchdowns on the Packers first two drives of the game.

In the first quarter Rodgers connected with rookie receiver Romeo Doubs for his first NFL touchdown and Green Bay had a 7-3 lead. Then on their second drive Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for six-yards and another Green Bay touchdown. A noticeable boost to the Packers offense with the return of all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Tom Brady and the Bucs didn’t have an answer for the Packers defense in their first three drives. Brady was sacked twice in the first half, and they would settle for a field goal on their first drive.

Just before the half the Bucs defense comes up big with a fumble recovery in the end zone. They’d move quickly down the field but would have a fumble of their own on 2nd & 10 and it’s recovered by Green Bay’s Darnell Savage.

