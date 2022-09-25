Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo.

The zoo held their annual ‘Run Wild’ event, a fundraising event that benefits a different animal each year. This year’s event will support giraffe conservation, according to organizers.

Participants could choose to partake in a 5K, 10K or Wild Child fun run, with all proceeds directly benefiting giraffe at the zoo and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Conservation Education Curator Jess Thompson said while giraffe are seen at many zoos and might not be thought of as at risk, the species is in fact endangered.

“So giraffes are going through what’s called a silent extinction,” Thompson said. “So unfortunately, even though we tend to see giraffes in zoos in a lot of places and their logos, giraffes are not doing well in the wild and so we support an organization that works with wild giraffe and help save wild giraffe in Africa.”

If you missed this year’s ‘Run Wild’ you can still show your support for the animals by attending one of zoo’s future events, including their Halloween festival ‘Boo at the Zoo’ and holiday ‘Zoo Lights.’

