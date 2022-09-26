Calm Stretch Ahead

Key Takeaways

Dry Conditions

Cold Temperatures

Frost Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After an active and wet weekend, it looks like a much calmer stretch of weather for the week ahead. In fact, we are looking at dry conditions that may last into the upcoming weekend. The bigger weather story will be the unseasonably cold temperatures leading to frost chances and some gusty winds at times.

Mostly sunny skies today with highs near 60. Winds will be gusty out of the NW 10-15 gusting to 25 MPH. Clear skies tonight as low dip to around 40. More sunshine expected Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly temperatures into the middle 50s. The bigger story will be frost chances both Tuesday and Wednesday night.

A slight warm up will move in for the end of the week on the back side of high pressure. With more sunshine, this will get us back to the 60s, which is still well below normal for this time of year. An early look at the weekend continues to show sunshine and dry conditions. This may bring the first completely dry weekend since late July!

