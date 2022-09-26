Dane Co. officials identify person’s body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from Lake Monona last week as a Milwaukee resident.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Brian Noll, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on Sept. 22 and noted that additional testing is underway.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are still investigating Noll’s death.

Rescue teams were called to the lake around 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, near the intersection of North Shore Drive and John Nolen Drive.

