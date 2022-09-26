Dane Co. officials identify person’s body recovered from Lake Monona

(WMTV/Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from Lake Monona last week as a Milwaukee resident.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Brian Noll, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on Sept. 22 and noted that additional testing is underway.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office are still investigating Noll’s death.

Rescue teams were called to the lake around 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, near the intersection of North Shore Drive and John Nolen Drive.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

The Wisconsin School Bus Association is asking for caution when sharing the road with school...
School bus drivers say cars illegally passing is ‘A growing problem’
Prairie View Elementary cancels classes because of water main break
Main Waterbreak at Prairie View Elementary
Main Waterbreak at Prairie View Elementary
(Source: pexels.com)
MPD to continue cracking down on hazardous driving