Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iranian members of the Madison community hosted a gathering outside the state’s capitol building Sunday sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian woman who recently died after being detained over an accusation that she violated the country’s dress code by wearing her hijab too loosely.

Gatherers said they stand in solidarity with those in Iran who are fighting for their human rights.

“Standing in solidarity goes a long way. You might not know it, but you might have neighbors, you might have coworkers, you have have people who go to school with your children that are affected by this. Just showing and educating yourself and understanding that this is something that is going on in the 21st century that women are being robbed of their rights,” Madison Iranian community member Kiana Mousavi said.

Mousavi said she hopes Amini’s name becomes a tribute to women who have lost their lives due to violence.

Iran State TV reported Saturday that 41 people have been killed in the protests in Iran that have gone on for the last week.

Madison’s rally organizer Soroush Aslani said he is grateful that the turnout at Sunday’s rally was larger than expected.

“It’s definitely not a happy situation, but it was meaningful and touching for us to see so many people in a city that the Islamic American community is relatively small. It was very meaningful that so many people, Iranian and non-Iranian, gathered and showed that they care about this situation,” Aslani said.

