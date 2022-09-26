Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks.

Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the past week, leaving drivers shelling out $3.73 per gallon, according to the latest figures provided by GasBuddy.

Across the country, gas only costs 3.4 cents more per gallon over a week ago, but that bump is still notable because it breaks a 14-week run that saw nothing but declines. During that span, Madison’s gas prices fell 13 times, with the only exception being a week where the average prices nudged up by less than a penny.

GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan pointed out that the bulk of areas that saw the sharpest rises were on the West Coast and right here in the Great Lakes region. He blamed the changes on unexpected refinery disruptions that included fires and routine maintenance in a short period of time. Sadly, De Haan also warned those two regions, as well as the Great Plains area, could see prices rise another 25-75 cents before those issues are resolved.

Additionally, he pointed out Tropical Storm Ian is closing in on the Florida coast and that could lead to further disruptions. “Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country,” he continued.

In Madison, the threat of four-dollar gas returns, with GasBuddy finding at least one station charging as much $3.99/gal., as of Sunday. At the other end of the spectrum, the cheapest gas in the city was more than 80 cents cheaper at $3.18/gal.

City Price Change Madison $3.73 +41.3 Appleton $3.68 +43.3 Milwaukee $3.64 +20.0 Rockford $3.90 +24.4

The surge in gas prices in Madison pushed its prices higher than Milwaukee, despite the fact the state’s largest city saw its own price jump of 20 cents per gallon. Appleton’s jump was the highest of the three Wisconsin cities reported by GasBuddy, but the city’s overall prices still slotted in below Madison. Across the state line, in Rockford, drivers were paying nearly a quarter more than last week, as their average price creeps closer to $4/gal.

