Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend.

Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.

According to an incident report, the suspect approached the 27-year-old victim and asked for money. After the man took the victim’s cash, police say he touched her and she escaped.

The victim did not know the suspect. Police described the suspect as an African American man who was about 5′7″-5′8″ tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing dark clothing, a black beanie hat and a mask.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information this case should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

