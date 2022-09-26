Man linked to last week’s Amber Alert in Madison arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has located the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert issued last week. On Monday, the department announced Paul Williams III was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Dane Co. jail records show Williams, 36, has been booked for a federal offense, along with two counts related to drug possession and a parole violation. In its update, MPD credited proactive efforts by its detectives and Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team for finding and capturing him.

Williams had been tied to the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl in Madison on Thursday that triggered the statewide alert. The teen’s mother had reported her daughter was missing and possibly in danger early that morning.

Around 1:30 p.m. that day, MPD reported the girl was found safe and canceled the alert. However, it also noted that it was still trying to track down Williams. Monday morning’s update did not indicate where officers found him, nor did it include any information about any alleged involvement in the teen’s disappearance.

