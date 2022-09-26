MPD to continue cracking down on hazardous driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to focus on citywide hazardous driving behaviors through enhanced enforcement efforts.

MPD provided an update Monday on projects it is conducting on hazardous driving. These projects focus on hazardous driving behaviors that affect pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. Speeding and impaired driving are common behaviors that lead to serious and fatal crashes.

MPD has conducted 20 enhanced traffic enforcement projects so far in September. Five additional projects are scheduled this month, MPD says.

The police department will continue to focus on the city’s most dangerous roadways. In August and September, 16 enforcement projects were carried out on the Beltline and 16 were carried out on East Washington Avenue. Roadways targeted for enhanced enforcement are based off traffic crash data.

WisDOT funds MPD’s enhanced enforcement projects through traffic overtime grants, MPD says.

