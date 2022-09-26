MPD takes 15-year-old into custody over gun possession

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old carrying a stolen gun was chased down and arrested Sunday evening after the teen was seen fleeing from officers responding to a 911 call, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to MPD’s initial report, MPD officers spotted the individual shortly after 6 p.m. when someone reported a man brandishing a gun and chasing someone else in the 5700 block of Raymond Road.

When they arrived, an officer said the suspect may have been heading to Russett Rd. Another officer on Russett Rd reported a group of people running from the area, one of whom matched the description of the suspect given to police by the 911 caller.

Due to the description and presence in the area, two officers began pursuing a 15-year-old individual they believed to be the suspect. Officers caught the suspect trying to hop a fence and took him into custody, finding a stolen .40 caliber gun in his possession.

Upon investigating, MPD learned that he was not the original subject of the 911 call. The 15-year-old has been transported to the Juvenile Reception Center on multiple charges and an investigation regarding the initial suspect is ongoing.

