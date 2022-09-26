A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village Diaper Bank is cutting the ribbon Sunday on a new facility from which it can distribute diapers across the Madison area, opening opportunities for growth in the future.

“Four years ago, we were operating out of a small storage room in my basement, and so to think in such a short period of time, we are in this beautiful brand new facility, it brought tears to my eyes,” said the diaper bank’s founder Megan Sollenberger.

The warehouse off Dairy Drive, on the East Side of Madison, is where Sollenberger believes the organization can continue to grow. Since starting the task of getting diapers to families who need help in Madison back in 2018, The Village Diaper Bank has distributed over 1.1 million diapers. The organization works with partners across the city and surrounding communities to help as many people as possible. According to the organization’s site, one in every three families in America struggles to afford diapers, a problem Sollenberger is working to fix in Southern Wisconsin.

“An organization that is dedicated to supporting the physical, mental and economic health of the families they serve,” said Madison’s mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who attended the ribbon cutting.

Sollenberger says the new space is three times bigger than the previous location, which will help cut down the waitlist for partners supplying diapers to multiple communities and allow the bank to accept bigger shipments. She says 80,000 diapers are distributed to partners each month, a number she believes can balloon to 200,000 in the new warehouse.

“That really allows us to be a lot more flexible with our growth plan, and it also really allows us to cut down on the waitlist we’re experiencing with partner agencies,” said Sollenberger. “We have the resources and the space to welcome our agencies to pick up more orders, get things out faster, and to accommodate more people.”

The next event for the bank is a Bottoms Up Ball at the Edgewater Hotel on October 28th. Tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website, and the event will feature a silent auction. NBC15 is a proud sponsor of The Village Diaper Bank.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.