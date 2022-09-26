Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors
Nursing home (FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors.

State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them.

The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents.

About 2 in 5 Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year, or about 190 new complaints each month, according to numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

The state last year received an average of 165 per month, for a total of 1,984 complaints.

Like other states, Wisconsin is working to keep up with the rising number of complaints, while also dealing with its own staffing shortages and recovering from inspection backlogs caused by the pandemic.

Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term Care Institute, Inc. have been hired to help conduct inspections of nursing homes where complaints have been made.

