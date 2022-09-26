Passenger killed in Iowa Co. crash with dump truck

TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wauwatosa woman died last week when the SUV she was riding in collided with a dump truck on an Iowa Co. highway.

According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was heading west on Co. Highway I, in the Town of Jackson, around 8 a.m. last Thursday. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the Co. Highway G intersection and was struck from the right by a southbound dump truck.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that 63-year-old Linda Mueller, who had been a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities did not provide any information on conditions of the drivers of either vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Technical Response Unit is still wrapping up its post-crash reconstruction, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.