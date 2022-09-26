Prairie View Elementary cancels classes because of water main break

(MGN)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Leslie Bergstrom, superintendent of Oregon School District, all classes at Prairie View Elementary are cancelled on Monday.

She says a water main break is to blame for the cancellations and that families are being alerted of the change.

Bergstrom says there is no timeline yet on when classes will be back in session as crews are currently assessing the flooding damage.

According to the Prairie View Elementary School website, classes at all other schools in the district will continue as planned.

The district says they will be in touch with families with any additional information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

One person was killed when an SUV collided with a dump truck in Iowa Co., on Thursday, Sept....
Passenger killed in Iowa Co. crash with dump truck
More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of...
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation
Iranian members of the Madison community hosted a gathering outside the state’s capitol...
Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini
The Village Diaper Bank is cutting the ribbon Sunday on a new facility from which it can...
A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank