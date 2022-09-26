Prairie View Elementary cancels classes because of water main break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Leslie Bergstrom, superintendent of Oregon School District, all classes at Prairie View Elementary are cancelled on Monday.

She says a water main break is to blame for the cancellations and that families are being alerted of the change.

Bergstrom says there is no timeline yet on when classes will be back in session as crews are currently assessing the flooding damage.

According to the Prairie View Elementary School website, classes at all other schools in the district will continue as planned.

The district says they will be in touch with families with any additional information.

