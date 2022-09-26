Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie.

The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs.

The company’s plan includes a 65,000-square-foot-facility that was designed by Norweigian architecture firm Snøhetta. The new facility will consolidate production facilities, design studios, a gallery, a library of stone samples, wellness spaces and management offices.

Examples of Quarra Stone’s work in Madison can be seen at the MMOCA, the Chazen Museum of Art and the State Capitol.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin September 28 at 11 a.m. at 1760 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie. Guest speakers include Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and Quarra Stone’s CEO Jim Durham.

