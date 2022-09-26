West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin resident

Health officials provided ways for Wisconsinites to reduce their risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus.
Mosquitos are the primary transmission vector for West Nile Virus.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first human case of West Nile virus this year in Wisconsin was confirmed Monday, the state’s top health agency announced.

The person who tested positive for the virus is a Sheboygan County resident, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated.

State Health Officer Paula Tran told Wisconsinites that even as the temperatures fall, mosquito activity and the risk of being infected continue until temperatures drop below 28 degrees for at least four consecutive hours.

“While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness,” Tran said.

Health officials have also reported West Nile Virus in three animals in Wisconsin so far, two horses and one bird. These animals are from Trempealeau, Monroe, and Milwaukee counties.

DHS explained that the illness spreads to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. It cannot be spread directly from person to person, animal to animal or animal to person.

While 80% of people who get West Nile virus don’t get sick, those who do usually experience mild symptoms, such as a headache, fever, muscle aches, rash and fatigue. Less than 1% of people will become seriously ill, which can include symptoms like a high fever, muscle weakness and tremors.

DHS and Sheboygan County Health and Human Services provided tips online for how to help avoid mosquito breeding sites and reduce the risk of getting West Nile virus.

