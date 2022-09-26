Wisconsin House speaker sues House January 6 committee, seeking to block subpoena

(NBC15)
By Katelyn Polantz and Annie Grayer
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The House Select Committee investigating January 6 subpoenaed Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend, demanding he testify Monday morning, which prompted Vos to file an emergency lawsuit.

Vos asked a federal judge in Wisconsin to block the subpoena, which calls for him to testify at 10 a.m. on Monday, two days before the committee’s next public hearing, according to federal court records.

The judge has not responded yet.

CNN has reached out to the committee for comment. It’s unclear if Vos is appearing before the committee this morning.

Vos says the committee wants to question him about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump this July after the state courts blocked the use of some absentee ballot dropboxes, and Trump “requested Speaker Vos take future actions.”

“The Committee is demanding Speaker Vos appear for a deposition to answer questions irrelevant to the Committee’s investigation, with virtually no notice, in the closing days of his reelection campaign, merely because of the Committee’s public relations scheme,” his lawsuit says.

Vos is challenging the House committee’s authority in court and arguing the subpoena “seeks to infringe on Speaker Vos’ legislative immunity” from lawsuits.

Similar lawsuits from other House witnesses have not been successful or have not been decided yet.

