Average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin drops to lowest point since April

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases are falling again in Wisconsin, marking the lowest point it’s been at in five months.

New data from the Department of Health Service indicates Tuesday that the new average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has fallen to 928.

The dashboard last updated on Sept. 23, when the rolling average was still above the 1,000-threshold.

The last time the average number of COVID-19 cases in the state fell below 1,000 was on Sept. 11, when it was at 998. Tuesday’s average is the lowest it’s been since April 21, when it was at 901.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 824 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,640,447 cases confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

DHS also reported three COVID-19 deaths, marking the total death toll at 13,486.

