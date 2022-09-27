Average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin drops to lowest point since April

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of COVID-19 cases are falling again in Wisconsin, marking the lowest point it’s been at in five months.

New data from the Department of Health Service indicates Tuesday that the new average number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has fallen to 928.

The dashboard last updated on Sept. 23, when the rolling average was still above the 1,000-threshold.

The last time the average number of COVID-19 cases in the state fell below 1,000 was on Sept. 11, when it was at 998. Tuesday’s average is the lowest it’s been since April 21, when it was at 901.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 824 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,640,447 cases confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

DHS also reported three COVID-19 deaths, marking the total death toll at 13,486.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

FILE - Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County Court on Aug. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation
Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation
Judge delays ruling on parade suspect’s self-representation
Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
The new system filters out algae and weeds and releases clean water back into the lake.
Manure processing plant a possibility to keep Dane Co. lakes clean
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job