Colectivo Coffee to give out free coffee for National Coffee Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colectivo Coffee is inviting coffee lovers to join in celebrating National Coffee Day on Thursday!

Any customer visiting Colectivo on Thursday, Sept. 29 will receive a free medium brewed coffee with purchase.

“Coffee is such a uniquely personal thing, it’s not just a morning ritual, it’s a shared experience - which is so needed right now. Coffee is central to our community, it’s a reason to gather in our cafes and on our patios and feel connected knowing that coffee’s impact can be felt the world over,” Megan Suardini, Colectivo Vice President of Branding, Marketing & E-Commerce, said. " Every day is a coffee celebration at Colectivo, and we hope you share it with us!”

Customers simply need to mention the promotion when they order at the registers on Thursday. The offer will be valid at all Colectivo cafes from open to close. The offer is not valid in the app.

Colectivo locations and hours can be viewed here, including three Colectivo Coffee locations in Madison.

In addition to the free coffee, Colectivo is also offering 20% savings on 12 and 16 ounce bags of coffee. Coffee bags can be purchased in cafes or online here.

