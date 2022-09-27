Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-South Central to host annual Awareness Walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin-South Central is set to host their 20th annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk!

The Down Syndrome Awareness Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olin Park.

The goal for the event is to continue to raise visibility and acceptance of people with Down Syndrome and related disabilities in southern Wisconsin.

This event is the main fundraising event for DSAW-South Central. The money raised at Sunday’s event will support programs and services for families in Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Green and Rock counties who have children with Down Syndrome.

To learn more and sign up for the event, visit their website here.

