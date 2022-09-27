Former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport one of thousands of people ordered to evacuate from Florida’s western coast

FORT MYERS, Florida (WMTV) -Thousands of people have been ordered to leave their homes on the western coast of Florida as Hurricane Ian churns over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Former NBC15 news anchor Christine Bellport is one of those evacuees. She left her Fort Myers, Florida home early Tuesday morning along with her pets.

“When I got up this morning at 7, that’s when the alert came out that everyone in ‘Zone A’ where I live on the beach, you need to go and you need to go now,” said Bellport. “They are telling people get out now, don’t wait. So, I didn’t. I had room to take my two dogs, my cat, my important papers, my jewelry, that’s it.”

Bellport worked as the anchor of The Morning Show at NBC15 for nearly 15 years. She left the station in 2018 and eventually took a job with Wisconsin Emergency Management.

“Working at Wisconsin Emergency Management really taught me to take preparedness seriously,” she said. “Really since the beginning of hurricane season, I’ve been stockpiling water, extra dog food, extra cat food,”

In 2012, Christine Bellport sits in between former co-workers and current NBC15 anchors Charlie Shortino and Tim Elliott (Tim Elliott)

Bellport decided to move to Fort Myers in August, 2021.

“It (hurricanes) was very much on my mind when I moved here, but I think I’d rather deal with a hurricane than slipping on ice and snow,” Bellport joked.

Bellport is currently staying at a hotel inland. She says she’s about 11 miles from her home.

“You never want to have to face something like this, but you want to be prepared,” she said. “I just really hope I come home to a home.”

According to the latest models, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall just north of Fort Myers sometime Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.