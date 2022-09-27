Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kicks off

Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge
Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first steps towards redesigning the Lake Monona Waterfront are about to begin and the City of Madison wants to invite residents to come meet the teams vying to lead the effort.

Design teams will livestream into the event and introduce themselves and their team’s perspective on the waterfront development. The Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kickoff on Monday Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

The City of Madison Parks Division says the competition is intended to create an environmentally focused and inclusive plan for Madison’s lakefront. The challenge will result in an innovative park that will provide local wildlife and Madison residents with a beautiful and activity-rich space on the waterfront.

There will be a check in with the teams where they will virtually present initial thoughts and plans for their vision for the Waterfront in November.

The design challenge comes to an end in January when the teams will present their final proposed master plan vision at the Olin Park Facility in-person.

For more information and to keep up to date with the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge make sure to check the page on the City of Madison Parks Division website.

