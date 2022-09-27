Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth.

The statewide recognition for private schools includes Madison Country Day School and Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart at third and seventh respectively.

Niche develops the school rankings based both on ratings from students, alumni, and parents as well as data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education.

Luke Skurman, Founder and CEO of Niche says of the rankings, “Our 2023 rankings surface key insights and data points for parents everywhere to use in their school search. We’re honored that millions of families consider us a reliable resource during such a pivotal moment in their lives.”

To view the full list of 2023 best schools, go to the Niche rankings website.

