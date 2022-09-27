Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading west on I-80 shortly before 2 p.m. when a Lincoln MKC crossed the centerline and collided with their Toyota Prius. Boudreau, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 77-year-old Rosenberg, who was driving the Prius at the time, as well as the other driver, identified as Gary Pollack, of Pinckney, Michigan, suffered serious injuries in the wreck, the NSP report continued. They were taken from the crash site, near the southeastern tip of the Nebraska Panhandle, to the nearby Ogallala Community Hospital and then flown to a facility in Littleton, Colorado, for treatment.

The crash, which closed both directions of I-80 for approximately 90 minutes while crews worked the scene, remains under investigation.

