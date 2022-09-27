Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

A Madison woman died in a crash on I-80 on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022,
A Madison woman died in a crash on I-80 on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022,(None)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading west on I-80 shortly before 2 p.m. when a Lincoln MKC crossed the centerline and collided with their Toyota Prius. Boudreau, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 77-year-old Rosenberg, who was driving the Prius at the time, as well as the other driver, identified as Gary Pollack, of Pinckney, Michigan, suffered serious injuries in the wreck, the NSP report continued. They were taken from the crash site, near the southeastern tip of the Nebraska Panhandle, to the nearby Ogallala Community Hospital and then flown to a facility in Littleton, Colorado, for treatment.

The crash, which closed both directions of I-80 for approximately 90 minutes while crews worked the scene, remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture
Black visionary-designer duo shapes forthcoming cultural center in Madison
Black visionary-designer duo shapes forthcoming cultural center in Madison
Black visionary-designer duo shapes forthcoming cultural center in Madison
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Bakhtiari’s return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line
In its second year, the Speak Up, Speak Out program received 15% more tips than it did the year...
Tips increase in second year of ‘Speak Up Speak Out’ reporting system