Merrimac ferry to close Wednesday for scheduled maintenance

The Merrimac Ferry is closed for maintenance, according to WisDOT.
The Merrimac Ferry is closed for maintenance, according to WisDOT.(WMTV)
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry will be shut down for several hours later this week to give crews an opportunity to work on it.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the ferry will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The agency attributed the closure to regular maintenance and noted that the work had been planned.

In its statement announcing the temporary closure, WisDOT reminded people wanting to check on the status of the ferry that they can do so by clicking here.

The ferry shuttles across the Wisconsin River between Okee and Merrimac, it is free and operates 24/7, while in season.

