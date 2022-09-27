Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft.

Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.

The complaint alleges that the posts and messages from the account were derogatory and the victim believes her reputation was harmed.

An investigation found that the Facebook account was accessed from IP addresses, one at Edwards’ address and another that belonged to the Ithaca School System.

The district confirmed that Edwards was a substitute teacher last year and didn’t say if she employed at the district at this time.

