Tips increase in second year of ‘Speak Up Speak Out’ reporting system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The statewide system for confidentially reporting potential acts of school violence saw an increase in tips during its second year, Wisconsin officials revealed Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released an annual report for the “Speak Up, Speak Out” system, noting a 15.2% increase in tips during the 2021-2022 school year.

The DOJ said that bullying and threats of suicide were two of the most reported tips this most recent school year. The system received 136 “potentially life-saving tips” in the last school year.

Tips were resolved in just over three days, on average, and the most common outcomes were “parents notified” and “school disciplinary action.” The DOJ did note that tips can have more than one outcome.

Attorney General Josh Kaul described the program as “a huge success.”

SUSO Reports can be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week:

Online at speakup.widoj.gov

1-800-MY-SUSO-1 (1-800-697-8761)

Android) Mobile app ( iOS

Since the service launched in September of 2020, it has received more than 4,000 tips.

Local law enforcement and school officials in Sun Prairie recognized two years of the SUSO tip line last week.

The National Suicide Hotline can be dialed at anytime at 988.

