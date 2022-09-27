West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall.

Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise.

The grand opening of the 85,000-square-foot store will be Saturday Oct. 15, beginning at 9:45 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at the mall entrance.

Following the ribbon cutting, there will be an opening celebration in Von Maur with roses and chocolates for the first customers as well as a DJ, kids entertainment, gifts with purchase and chances to win gift cards.

The store will be located at 26 West Towne Mall.

