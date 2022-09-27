Widespread frost likely tonight

ALERT DAY: Protect your plants!
First Alert Day: widespread frost likely overnight
First Alert Day: widespread frost likely overnight(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Cool and mostly sunny today
  • Frost likely overnight
  • Slow warming trend later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures today will be even cooler than yesterday, only warming to the mid-50s by this afternoon! Temperatures will really drop overnight tonight, many of us reaching the mid-30s thanks to clearing skies. That means that widespread frost will be possible across southern Wisconsin tonight, so we have issued a First Alert Day as you’ll want to protect any plants that you want to survive the night.

Wednesday is basically a copy and paste of today, more sunshine but temperatures remain cool. We’ll see a slow warming trend through the later work week, and we could be looking relatively warm by the weekend! Warmer air will build in, allowing highs to reach the upper 60s, maybe low 70s.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

Rain chances look slim to none this week as high pressure remains in control. That means that this could be our first completely dry weekend since the end of July!

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

Latest News

Hurricane
Coldest Air Of Season
Quiet Weather
Calm Stretch Ahead
Temperatures at least 10 degrees below average the next few days
More cool temperatures ahead
Isolated showers, especially east, today
Brighter end to the weekend