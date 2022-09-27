Widespread frost likely tonight

Key Takeaways

Cool and mostly sunny today

Frost likely overnight

Slow warming trend later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures today will be even cooler than yesterday, only warming to the mid-50s by this afternoon! Temperatures will really drop overnight tonight, many of us reaching the mid-30s thanks to clearing skies. That means that widespread frost will be possible across southern Wisconsin tonight, so we have issued a First Alert Day as you’ll want to protect any plants that you want to survive the night.

Wednesday is basically a copy and paste of today, more sunshine but temperatures remain cool. We’ll see a slow warming trend through the later work week, and we could be looking relatively warm by the weekend! Warmer air will build in, allowing highs to reach the upper 60s, maybe low 70s.

Rain chances look slim to none this week as high pressure remains in control. That means that this could be our first completely dry weekend since the end of July!

