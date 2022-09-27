Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers respond to typhoon and hurricanes

(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Amidst the severe weather events occurring in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, volunteers and disaster workers from the American Red Cross Wisconsin Region are traveling to communities where residents are displaced and lack access to necessities.

Four Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin have been deployed to Florida to prepare residents for Hurricane Ian. Red Cross Responders are helping Florida communities by offering relief supplies and evacuation shelters to residents, according to American Red Cross.

One employee and one volunteer from the Red Cross have been deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona. Responders in Puerto Rico are providing health services in emergency shelters, American Red Cross said.

Another Wisconsin volunteer has been deployed to Alaska to respond to Typhoon Merbok. American Red Cross says that their volunteers are assisting remote village prepare for the upcoming winter while providing relief from the storm. Shelters are also being offered to Alaska residents.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled
According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

Latest News

In its second year, the Speak Up, Speak Out program received 15% more tips than it did the year...
Tips increase in second year of ‘Speak Up Speak Out’ reporting system
Railroad crossing sign (WBAY file photo)
Gov. Evers to allocate nearly $8 million to railroad improvement projects
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft
The Wisconsin School Bus Association is asking for caution when sharing the road with school...
School bus drivers say cars illegally passing is ‘A growing problem’