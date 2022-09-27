Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers respond to typhoon and hurricanes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Amidst the severe weather events occurring in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, volunteers and disaster workers from the American Red Cross Wisconsin Region are traveling to communities where residents are displaced and lack access to necessities.

Four Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin have been deployed to Florida to prepare residents for Hurricane Ian. Red Cross Responders are helping Florida communities by offering relief supplies and evacuation shelters to residents, according to American Red Cross.

One employee and one volunteer from the Red Cross have been deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Fiona. Responders in Puerto Rico are providing health services in emergency shelters, American Red Cross said.

Another Wisconsin volunteer has been deployed to Alaska to respond to Typhoon Merbok. American Red Cross says that their volunteers are assisting remote village prepare for the upcoming winter while providing relief from the storm. Shelters are also being offered to Alaska residents.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.