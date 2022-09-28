Cyclists bike across Midwest to raise funds for ‘Be The Match’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of cyclists are biking across the Midwest to raise awareness and funds for “Be The Match.”

“Be The Match” is a non-profit organization which plays a role in bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants in the U.S.

A 13-year-old leukemia survivor is leading the charge for awareness.

“For me it’s really important that patients going through this difficult process of all that chemo and in some cases full body radiation and the transplant and long recovery. I think it’s important there are people out there who are doing this kind of stuff and doing fine,” 13-year-old Bob Falkenberg said.

Falkenberg said he hopes more people sign up for “Be The Match.”

“I had my transplant in 2009 and I made a commitment to myself, there were two things I could control at the time, my attitude and my fitness, right. So I stayed fit and I actually did a 10 mile walk for the Peachtree Road Race in between chemo rounds,” Falkenberg said.

Tuesday the riders crossed the finish line at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.

