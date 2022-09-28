Dane County Parks Department welcomes goats to the team

The Dane County Parks Department is welcoming two new additions to its team.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Resident goats Frankie and Lloyd are helping the department clear out invasive species in the Halfway Prairie Wildlife Area.

The parks manager said this will alleviate a lot of manual labor, but allows the goats to munch on yummy snacks- a win-win situation!

“These goats, they’ll eat about eight pounds of vegetation each per day, which is a significant amount. We’re about halfway through our cycle here, you can see that they’ve taken down a significant amount of vegetation. We’ll have them another several weeks out here,” Dane County Parks visitor services manager Lael Pascual said.

Pascual said since this is a smaller area, it serves as a test with the goats to see if they can eventually help out at some of the larger parks.

