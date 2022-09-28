Dane County Parks Department welcomes goats to the team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Parks Department is welcoming two new additions to its team.

Resident goats Frankie and Lloyd are helping the department clear out invasive species in the Halfway Prairie Wildlife Area.

The parks manager said this will alleviate a lot of manual labor, but allows the goats to munch on yummy snacks- a win-win situation!

“These goats, they’ll eat about eight pounds of vegetation each per day, which is a significant amount. We’re about halfway through our cycle here, you can see that they’ve taken down a significant amount of vegetation. We’ll have them another several weeks out here,” Dane County Parks visitor services manager Lael Pascual said.

Pascual said since this is a smaller area, it serves as a test with the goats to see if they can eventually help out at some of the larger parks.

