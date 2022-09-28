Facility in Middleton expands access to mental health services for teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With teen suicide becoming more and more pervasive, a Middleton facility saw an opportunity for growth.

The Miramont Behavioral Health Center in Middleton opened just a year ago and noticed a need for expanded mental health services in the area.

The health center saw an increased demand for inpatient and intensive outpatient psychiatric care in southern Wisconsin.

Over the past several months, the facility has expanded its services, including a new unit specifically targeted toward teenage parents.

“I think it’s an important step moving forward, and as long as we continue to move forward, remove the stigma and continue to make progress every day. It’s definitely a momentous occasion,” Miramount Behavioral Health Chief Executive Officer Saad Niazi said.

The new expansion and dedicated adolescent treatment unit is set to open in the coming weeks and will increase availability of beds by more than 30%.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Hotline can be dialed at anytime at 988.

