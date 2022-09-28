Facility in Middleton expands access to mental health services for teens

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With teen suicide becoming more and more pervasive, a Middleton facility saw an opportunity for growth.

The Miramont Behavioral Health Center in Middleton opened just a year ago and noticed a need for expanded mental health services in the area.

The health center saw an increased demand for inpatient and intensive outpatient psychiatric care in southern Wisconsin.

Over the past several months, the facility has expanded its services, including a new unit specifically targeted toward teenage parents.

“I think it’s an important step moving forward, and as long as we continue to move forward, remove the stigma and continue to make progress every day. It’s definitely a momentous occasion,” Miramount Behavioral Health Chief Executive Officer Saad Niazi said.

The new expansion and dedicated adolescent treatment unit is set to open in the coming weeks and will increase availability of beds by more than 30%.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Hotline can be dialed at anytime at 988.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Two dead after vehicle is rear ended, pushed into roadway in Dane Co., sheriff’s office reports
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old has died after being struck by a car...
Child dies after being hit by car in Columbia Co.
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Madison teen located, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums
Hurricane Ian
Local power crews provide aid in Florida
Half of the Dane County School districts are asking for funding from their respective...
Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home
Parents plead for answers after a Madison middle school principal is fired less than a month on...
Parents look for answers after a Madison middle school principal is fired