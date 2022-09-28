Governor Evers announces additional investments in domestic violence programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers announced Wednesday a $2.7 million investment in domestic violence programs and emergency and homelessness shelter services.

The additional investment will be split between three programs, the Sojourner Family Peace Program, Safe Shelter and Homelessness Grants, and the State Shelter Subsidy Grant Program. Governor Evers made the additional investment with the financial impact of the last few years of COVID in mind, he said of the act, “These investments today will help ensure folks have safe, secure, and stable housing, especially as we head into the colder months of the year, and the support they need to overcome some really unthinkable challenges in their lives.”

The $1 million investment in domestic violence programming to the Sojourner Family Peace Center will go to the Milwaukee County Domestic Violence High Risk Team and enable them to build staffing capacity for high-risk domestic violence cases.

“This money will save lives,” said Carmen Pitre, President and CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center. “The Domestic Violence High Risk Team was launched in 2017 without the funding needed to support the work. These funds will allow the team to dedicate the staff needed to manage additional cases of near-fatal violence which will lead to more lives saved.”

The DVHF works to move domestic violence survivors into safe, stable, and permanent housing as quickly as possible where the survivors then have access to the support and resources needed to rebuild their lives. This additional investment will support nine providers, which makes it possible to help more survivors.

“Having access to comprehensive services in a safe environment is critical for survivors and their families to navigate their healing journey and rebuild their lives,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson. “This funding is helping us build our network of trusted service providers and ensure survivors have the necessary supports needed to thrive.

In addition to helping survivors of domestic violence, the governor’s additional investments in homeless case management services makes it possible for more individuals experiencing homelessness to have access to a safe place to sleep as the coldest months of the year approach.

Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said, “Investing in homeless case management services and shelter services will help Wisconsinites when and where they need it most so they can get back on their feet and find a safe and stable home. This is the right thing to do, and I’m grateful for the governor’s continued investments.”

