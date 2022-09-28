How to get involved during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry sat down with Leigh Mills on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 to highlight a few events in the Madison area.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Domestic violence is a community issue, and there are many ways everyone can get involved to make a difference in the community.

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services Executive Director Shannon Barry sat down with NBC15 on Tuesday, September 27, to highlight some of the events coming up in the Madison area that all benefit domestic violence awareness and prevention.

On Sunday, October 22, DAIS is hosting a rally to support survivors at the Wisconsin State Capitol at 12 p.m. on the State Street side.

And new this year, the organization is also hosting the One in Four Beer Initiative, partnering with local breweries to raise money for domestic violence prevention groups.

For the full list of participating breweries and restaurants, visit the DAIS website for more information.

